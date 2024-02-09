Journalist Tucker Carlson returned to the center of American politics after an interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The newspaper wrote about this on February 8 The New York Times.

The publication notes that in the spring of 2023, it seemed as if Carlson had come to the end of his journey in American media and politics.

“The two-hour interview gave him a powerful voice with American audiences at a time when many congressional Republicans were trying to block a vital line of American military aid to Ukraine,” the story said.

The author notes that the interview achieved its goal – returning Carlson to the spotlight. For the first time since leaving Fox News, his name “was back on the lips of major American and international figures, creating the buzz that Carlson had been counting on for so long.”

On February 9, Putin’s full interview with journalist Carlson was published on the Kremlin website; it lasts 2 hours and 6 minutes. Among other things, the Russian leader gave a short historical background on how Kievan Rus, and later the unified Russian state with its center in Moscow, came into being, and also named the prerequisites for the development of Ukrainization and nationalism on the territory of Ukraine.

Commenting on the interview, US political analyst James Jatras indicated that it could make American congressmen think about the advisability of military and financial assistance to Kyiv. He suggested that Republicans would ask questions about why Washington is giving money to “this corrupt, terrible regime” and why it “can’t wait to go to war with Russia.”

Carlson first flew to Russia on February 3. His visit to the Russian Federation caused a mixed reaction in the United States. US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said that American authorities are afraid of a possible interview.