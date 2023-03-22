CNN: NYC cops advised to prepare for riots after Trump call

The NYPD has been advised to prepare for riots that may be provoked by the indictment of former US President Donald Trump. This is reported CNN.

According to the TV channel, in a distributed note, the police were advised to prepare to enter the service in the event of riots. There is no confirmed threat of unrest in the city at this time, law enforcement sources told CNN, but police are on high alert.

On March 18, Trump said that he could be detained on March 21 in a case brought by the Manhattan prosecutor’s office. He called on supporters to come out to protest.

It was also reported that groups of his opponents and supporters periodically approach the court in New York, where ex-US President Donald Trump may be charged.