Readers of the New York Post were dissatisfied with the words of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who called on China to remain neutral and refuse to help Russia. The words of the Ukrainian leader were are given on the website of the publication on Wednesday, August 3.

“If America can help Ukraine, why can’t China help Russia?” – wrote one of the users of the network.

Another commentator even suggested “flogging” Zelensky and expressed the hope that the president in the foreseeable future “will appear before a real court for his war crimes.”

The Ukrainian leader spoke via video link to students at the Australian National University on Wednesday. In his speech, he mentioned that he was counting on China’s refusal to support the Russian Federation.

Earlier in the day, Andrey Klimov, head of the Federation Council Commission for the Protection of the State Sovereignty of the Russian Federation, said that the United States does not trust the Ukrainian authorities, as they fear the flight of President Vladimir Zelensky from the Ukrainian political scene. Klimov expressed the opinion that the abundance of protection from the Ukrainian leader, who is protected even by the Anglo-Saxon special services, is due to the fact that Western countries fear his escape from the country.

On August 1, The New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman wrote that the administration of US President Joe Biden is distrustful of the Kyiv regime, including the Ukrainian leader. The observer of the newspaper also noted that the Kyiv authorities did not explain what the resignations of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Irina Venediktova and the head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Ivan Bakanov were connected with.

Earlier, on August 1, Andriy Yermak, the head of the office of the Ukrainian leader, said that Kyiv and Washington were insisting on a conversation between Zelensky and his American counterpart Biden in the near future.

Prior to that, on July 28, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre announced that Washington had no plans to organize Zelensky’s visit to the United States. However, she noted that negotiations with him are ongoing on a regular basis.

In mid-February, due to the aggravation of the situation in the Donbass as a result of increased shelling by the Ukrainian military, the DPR and LPR asked Moscow to recognize independence. On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a corresponding decree.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to protect the civilian population of Donbass. As Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov clarified then, the special operation has two goals – the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine. Moscow also emphasized that it does not hatch plans for occupation, and strikes are carried out only on the military infrastructure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

