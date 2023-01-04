Americans face two significant economic risks in 2023. A change in the policy of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) and the continuation of the “irresponsible” behavior of Congress can prolong the “economic agony” of the country. The newspaper wrote about it on January 2 The New York Post.

The first risk factor, the author of the material, economist Veronique de Rougy, called the likelihood that the Fed will stop raising the key rate until the moment when inflation in the country is really under control. The second risk she saw was that “Congress will continue to spend and borrow irresponsibly.”

It is noted that the Fed should raise rates high enough, as a result of which there will be a collapse of the stock market and the housing market in order to reduce inflation. At the same time, an economic recession will follow, which will significantly increase the unemployment rate.

The author of the material added that the transition of the Fed to soften its policy too early will also lead to high inflation. The unemployment rate, however, will not decrease.

Congress, according to the expert, is extremely irresponsible in borrowing and spending money.

“Congress has indeed waived claims for financial responsibility. This 4,155 page bill is guaranteed to be inflationary. This will make Jerome Powell’s job harder and increase the number of rate hikes needed to keep inflation in check. This, in turn, will only increase the likelihood that the Fed will give in to pressure to extend the crisis well into 2023.

Earlier, on December 28, The Economist newspaper accused US President Joe Biden’s foreign economic and trade policy of being a “big hole” in the country’s long-term strategy in the realities of the new geopolitical era. It was noted, in particular, that the relative weight of the United States in the world economy is declining. In addition, there is weak support from the West in the global south.

On December 14, it became known that the US Federal Reserve raised the discount rate by 50 basis points and considers it appropriate to increase it further for some time. The head of the regulator, Jerome Powell, noted that the restoration of price stability may require maintaining a contractionary policy for some time.

Prior to this, on November 23, The American Thinker opined that US finances had collapsed at all levels of government in just one generation. At the same time, it is noted that the financial condition of states and large cities where Democrats are supported is worse than in regions that vote for Republicans.