Barcelona claimed a penalty from Getafense Nyom to Ansu Fati in the second half. The match was 1-0 with an advantage for Getafe on the scoreboard after the penalty scored by Mata. The referee Soto Grado did not interpret any infraction in the action of the azulón against the young Barcelona promise. Nyom tried to keep Ansu Fati from passing him inside the area and tried to win his position and hit him lightly with his left arm.

For Iturralde González, an analyst at AS and Cadena SER, the action leaves no gap for interpretation: “He puts his arm in his face and he doesn’t have to put it on. It’s a penalty.”

It was one more of the controversial actions of the Soto Grado arbitration at the Alfonso Pérez Coliseum and that he did exploit Joan Laporta, former president of the culé, through social networks.