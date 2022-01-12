The Netflix catalog is full of movies of all kinds. However, not even the most erotic, daring or irreverent overshadow the Danish director’s cinema Lars von Trier. Your movie Nymphomaniac This has been demonstrated, by opening on the platform and becoming one of the most viewed by the Peruvian public. Without complexes or fear, the story has not left anyone indifferent, even nine years after its original release.

The story, told by the nympho herself, gives us a glimpse into her unusual sexual life, more complicated than it appears. She does not know the limits of her sexuality and inadvertently gives us a philosophical class that may or may not add up to the faithful. But as he proves, his never-ending hedonism turns into drama and reminds audiences that desire is never fully satisfied.

What is the line between art and pornography? The question divided the public and the debate has been fueled by several productions such as Blame, Love, Blue is the warmest color, Dreamers and Crash, among others. A Lars von Trier tape about it couldn’t be left behind. It is true that sex occupies everything, but it is not the most important thing in this story, which conflicts with morals and defies all taboos.

Added to this, we have several references to the world of art, music, literature and religion, as well as an unexpected allegory of fishing. Little or no morbidity remains once the tape is finished, which proves that the speech has managed to overcome the distractions that the libido would suppose for the meat. Ultimately, this is a means and not an end to the filmmaker’s manifesto.

As for the second volume of Nymphomaniac, it is difficult not to want to enter to know the fate of a protagonist addicted by lust, and leaving destruction wherever she goes. “Out of every hundred crimes committed in the name of love, only one is committed in the name of sex,” he says. We can only see the continuation to find out.