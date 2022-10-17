If you have Netflix and you are looking for an erotic movie, then you are in the right place. We recently told you about “Perverse Addiction”, the film with William Levy that promises to take more than a breath away from you. However, if what you want is to see a somewhat more spicy plot, “Ninfomania” may be perfect for you.

“Ninfomania” raised a stir at its premiere in 2013. Photo: SensaCine

What is the movie “Nymphomania” about?

“A woman who defines herself as a nymphomaniac recounts the story of her sex life to the man who saved her from a beating in an alley,” indicates the official Netflix synopsis.

“Nymphomania” brings us closer to joea girl who, during a snowy night, had to be rescued by the young bachelor Seligman after an incident in an alley. After the moment of confusion, both begin a revealing conversation.

Joe tells Seligman that she is a self-diagnosed nymphomaniac. In this way, she begins to tell him about her most lustful experiences, from her sexual awakening until he found her on the street.

How did you do the scenes of “Nymphomania”?

In case you don’t know, “Nymphomania” includes in its distribution Stacey Martin, Stellan Skarsgård, Shia LaBeouf, uma Thurman Y Willem Dafoe. In addition, there is another important detail: the feature film tends to be quite intense in its narrative.

With this in mind, many wonder how the director, Lars Von Trier, convinced such famous actors to do such explicit scenes. The truth is that, despite what is shown in the footage, the truth of his filming hides a rather discouraging secret.

In an interview granted to The Hollywood Reporter in 2013, the producer of “Ninfomania”, louise west, revealed that they used body doubles for the film’s sexual sequences. Yes, this is how you read it.

“ We shot the actors pretending to have sex and then we had the body doubles, who actually had sex, and in post-production we will digitally overlay them. Vesth explained. “So above the waist will be the star and below the waist will be the stuntmen,” he added.

“Nymphomania” has stars like Uma Thurman, Willem Dafoe and Shia Labeouf in its cast. Photo: archive/The Republic

Meanwhile, the actress Stacey Martin commented the following for MTV: “We would do the scene with Shia or whoever it was, and we would put little black dots on our bodies. It was very non-erotic, very technical and quite boring because then they have to do the exact same thing with the porn lookalikes. But they have real sex, and they put the two together.”