02/26/2025



Updated at 14: 56h.





After the tie against Mallorca last Monday, Sevilla let out the opportunity to achieve his second consecutive victory throughout the season. The Hispanic team advanced on the scoreboard thanks to a goal from the Kike Salas canterano, which made the fans dream of a key triumph in the fight for European positions. However, the team led by García Pimient Nyland Sevillista goalkeeper error at your exit.

This result not only moves Sevilla from its goal of approaching European positions, but also turns on the debate among fans about the irregularity of the team and its inability to maintain a positive streak of victories. Now, those of Nervión must leave this stumbling behind and focus on their next challenge: The match against Rayo Vallecano.

One of the spotlights of the controversy after the meeting was the performance of the Norwegian goalkeeper Ørjan Nylandwho assumed his responsibility on social networks with a message of self -criticism: «It is very difficult to accept, especially because it should have done it better. There is only one thing to do now, and it is getting up again!“

Before the criticism of the fans, his partner Dodi Lukebakiowho adds ten goals and an assistance this season, came out in his defense. The Belgian attacker showed his support for the goalkeeper and highlighted his importance in the team: «You saved us many times! Don’t give him too many, we’ll return. “ Sevilla continues to face a road full of ups and downs, but its next game will be a new opportunity to change the dynamics and ascend to somewhat lustrous positions.