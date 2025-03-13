

03/13/2025



Updated at 10:19 p.m.





Professionals go through very low moments during the seasons. The tremendous equality of the competition is usually decided for small details, which are nothing more than individual errors of some of the protagonists of the game. The goalkeepers usually have a terrible load in this regard, because the value of their failures is that of a goal against. And that precisely happened to the Sevilla goalkeeper in the last game played in the Sánchez-Pizjuán. A bad exit in the length, where he used his hands instead of the fists, led to a second play for him Majorca He left him without two points with those already had in Nervión. An error that caused the own Nyland came to the public light to apologize to the fan of Sevilla and his own companions For an error that had cost so expensive.

Everyone wrapped him after that, making it clear that the Norwegian goal had saved them on other occasions. So much so, that in the following parties it has been responsible for remembering that Sevillists have a goalkeeper among the sticks of full guarantees. So much Before lightning as in San Sebastián made merit stops to avoid more than one goal. Four points has added Sevilla in these outputs and, at least, half are due to Nyland. And is that the pepper set He has only received two goals in the last five outings in the League. One more reason to think that the goal is well covered.

The first and most important step is giving the defense, with that already consolidated couple that form Badé and Kike Salas. «With Kike I’m very good. It makes great after game, It is in a very, very good moment and I hope it continues because we need it», Highlighted the French defender in Radio brandhighlighting the figure of his fatigue partner, who has raised the level from work away from the sports city. All sum. The coach finds in this last third of the season the players he needs for his team to take steps in front. It has managed to close the defensive water path. For the centrals, but also for his great goalkeeper.