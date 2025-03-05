03/05/2025



Updated at 2:41 p.m.





He Seville He had his second work session on Wednesday to prepare the duel against the Real Sociedad next Sunday in Anoeta. García Pimienta’s have chained Two draws against Mallorca and Rayodirect rivals for European positions, with different sensations. The Sevillista team has on the agenda before the stop two duels, since after facing those of Imanol sheriffAthletic will visit the Sánchez-Pizjuán. Some matches that will color the Hispanic team in their true place in the table.

For the head goalkeeper of Sevilla, Orjan NylandThere are no impossible. This has been recognized before the media in the press room of Sánchez-Pizjuán this Wednesday: «It is a difficult calendar, but I like it when we play against good teams because it is easier to reach our level. Against Barcelona in the first part we show that we could compete against them. But you have to improve regularity and not have an excellent day and the other bad. When we improve that, we can compete against all. Last year we also won Atlético at home, we tied this year in Bilbao … We are close to the goal, but we must add more points ».

Regarding the possibility of getting into European positions, the Sevillista goalkeeper recognizes that “everyone wants to play in Europe,” but has also pointed out that to get it you have to win twice in a row: “It is important that we continue adding points, we come from two consecutive draws. Before Mallorca, we had to add two more points, but it was my fault. Now we are close to European positions, but we have to improve regularity. In some games we play well and in others we grant too much «.

«All players want to play in Europe, but we have to add more points than we have added now. We have nine points more than last yearit is a sign that we have done good things, but we are not satisfied that they are only nine points, because we have had the possibility of adding more and now difficult games come. Europe is not impossible, everything is very matched, when we are able to gain in a row, we will be closer to the goal, ”he added.









On the other hand, the Sevillista wanted to extol the level of this year’s staff referring to the number of colleagues who have entered the prelist of their respective selections: «We have many players in the Prelist and that is a sign of the quality of our template. If Carmona enters Spain is great news and also a gift for him, because he is doing a very good season. Just as Ejke that has been summoned again and it was previously … Akor will see if it enters, but that is a quality sign.

Saul’s role as Captain of Sevilla

Besides, Nyland has praised his fellow Saúl Ñíguezwhich is in the center of criticism for its disappointing sports performance wearing the Sevilla shirt. For the goalkeeper, the Ilicitano is a worth of value and considers that he brings his veteran to the costume: «Saul is a leader, he has a lot of experience and always takes responsibilities to improve the team and help classmates. He is doing a very big job in the costumes, in the matches and in sports. All experienced players have to take a step forward, because we are not satisfied with the situation, we have to win more points. I had to take that responsibility. Whoever has the bracelet has to help the team and he does it every day ».

Finally, the Norwegian has been questioned by his partner in the goal Álvaro Fernándezwhich arrived last summer as a free agent and aputna to renew his contract with Sevilla for the next two seasons: «Álvaro is very good people and works very well. It helps me a lot and when I injured I did a good job. It is important that when one is injured, the other may be there. I am happy with him and is always complicated with the goalkeepers, because one has to wait for his chance. I am satisfied with the group of goalkeepers and the work we do