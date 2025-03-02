Orjan Nyland was named the best player of the match that faced Sevilla and Rayo Vallecano (1-1) on Saturday. The Norwegian goalkeeper avoided with his stops that his team ended up beaten and redeemed after being a negative protagonist in the preceding duel. With a mistake in one of the last moves of the Mallorca match he found the draw (1-1) leaving Sevilla without margin to win the game. On this occasion he was the protagonist for, with his good level, to keep the team alive in the game. Up to seven stops were counted to Orjan Nyland during the game against Rayo Vallecano. The Sevillista goalkeeper could not do anything at the shot placed as Ratiu that was 1-0, but when he had the option to intervene, he was successful avoiding the Rayist goals. Especially notable were the blockade with which he avoids Ntenka’s goal, the foot with which he stopped Guardiola and the hand with which he also avoided the goal of the Rayista tip or the detour with his fingers of the potent shot of Lejeune that ended thanks to his touch hitting in the crossbar and leaving above the visiting goal. After the match against Mallorca, Nyland received the support and affection of his teammates and the coaching staff. Now, after claiming he was recognized by all. García Pimienta pointed out the following with respect to the Sevilla goalkeeper: «We have two excellent goalkeepers. Nyland has been today, which I think has been very good. Too bad last week, which seems that because of his fault, in quotes, we had lost two points. Today has been incredible, this is Nyland’s true level. I am very happy for your performance. We came to a very difficult stadium, where lightning submits to you. It is in a great form of form, even if it had two lost consecutive games. We have had our options. I am happy because Nyland has made a great performance. ”Nyland himself attended to the foot of the grass to Movistar + and shared his sensations after what happened last Monday:« I have made a good game, I am happy, but I wanted to give something to the fans and my classmates too. Last week it was a completely different game. We will move on and work hard to add more points ». Sevilla has full confidence in Nyland, 34, who, after signing for a season when he arrived at the club, was renewed by two campaigns and now has a contract until 2026. The club also wants to leave its goal armored with the renewal of Álvaro Fernández, whose contract expires in June.

