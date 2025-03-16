He Seville fell back into the Sánchez-Pizjuán before him Athletic Club 0-1. A goal against that it would arrive in the last bars of the match and that has acted especially to the goalkeeper Orjan Nyland. The Norwegian has chained several matches at a very high level of performance and this Sunday has been a key piece for the difference in the scoreboard to have not been broader. In this way, the goalkeeper left a spectacular hand to a chutazo of Iñaki Williams and arrested a penalty to Mikel Vesga which supposed the first maximum signing penalty in six years and its first penalty intercepted with Sevilla.

An action that could have determined much earlier in the Sánchez-Pizjuán. And it is that a few minutes after the end of the first half, Pulido Santana whistled the maximum penalty, after review of the VAR, by a hand of Saúl Ñíguez in the Sevilla area. The person in charge of throwing it was Vesga, who has only failed a penalty throughout his career, but Nyland was not willing to be beaten. A great stretch from the Nordic below kept Sevilla with a draw on the score at rest.

The Sevillista goalkeeper celebrated him in style, since since he arrived at the Hispanic club he had not managed to stop any maximum penalty, and that has had opportunities. Luis Suárez (Almería) twice, Luuk de Jong (PSV), André Silva (Real Sociedad), Isco (Real Betis), Abel Ruiz (Girona) and Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona), have broken in these last two years.

“We have not taken advantage of our opportunities”

After the game, Nyland spoke with the media and regretted how the goal of Athletic Club arrived, which has made it impossible for them to score this Sunday at home: «In the end we get goal in a side foul and they had not had many. It is a good Berenguer launch and take that opportunity but we have to take advantage of ours and today we have not done it.









The Nordic acknowledged that he had a “bittersweet” taste after the party: “It hurts, of course, throughout the party they did not have many opportunities except the penalty and one ahead of Iñaki in a corner. But I take a bittersweet taste today because I am not happy with 0-1 at home, we lose ».