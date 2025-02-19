



He Seville I achieved in Valladolid His eighth goal to zero in 24 games of league One in three games are those who get the nerve set that their rivals do not harm him. Taking into account the statistics of adding seven victories in eight games that have been put aheadthe truth is that keeping the goal clean of goals against it is an almost definitive step to reach those necessary triumphs so that the objectives change their meaning and think about more than not being the entire course in anyone’s land. Parties and opportunities remain ahead, although the worst in this Seville It is your irregularity or lack of reliability. He has not been able to link two victories in the domestic competition, so thinking about Average ambitious objectives is only the responsibility of a tournament where the general tonic is the so -called equality.

And within those EIGHT CEOthe holder of the Sevilla has been in six of them, the same ones that held last year in a slightly higher number of matches. Nyland continues to generate stability in the nerve goal. It is true that he has certain errors with his feet, unusual in him, but under the sticks he is at a remarkable level, as he demonstrated before the Barcelonaas much as he ended up receiving four goals. The problem of the stopped ball is excessively suffered by a goalkeeper who is usually sold in that type of plays. Of those four goals against Barcelona, ​​two arrived as a strategy.

And it is that removing the nine goals embedded before the leader in the two league commitments, in matches that Sevilla threw early, the Norwegian adds a figure that speaks well of his level and the defensive system of Sevilla, with 13 goals in 15 games. And what García Pimienta He has had to deal with numerous absences in all lines, particularly hard in the defensive zone, improvising lateral and forcing GUDELJ To be another year more central defense of guard. Nyland has conceded 22 goals in 17 league gamesfor the 27 in 24 games of last exercise in this competition. He is in time to improve his numbers, but he needs the team to accompany him in this task.