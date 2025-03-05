03/05/2025



Updated at 14: 14h.





He Seville this weekend faces the Real Sociedad In Anoeta after adding only two points of the last nine possible. A situation that has not missed the team in the fight for European positions, but that left bad sensations, especially for its performance in Vallecas. In fact, the Hispanic team managed to add a point thanks to the Lukebakio goalbut above all for the performance of your goalkeeper Orjan Nyland.

Precisely the Norwegian has served the media on Wednesday in the press room of the stadium Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán And he has recognized his satisfaction for being able to save a point before him Ray Vallecano: «My last game was good, I’m happy. We work hard and it is good to save a point ».

Questioned by him imminent calendarNyland believes that the team “has shown that it knows how to face” this type of rivals: “We know it is a difficult calendar, but I feel very good when we face good teams because it helps us reach our level. I think we have demonstrated it. Of course, we have to improve our regularity and not have an excellent day and another bad. When we improve this issue, we can compete against all LaLiga teams. Last year we won Atlético de Madrid 1-0 at home, against Athletic, we tied in the first leg. We are close to our goal, but you have to win more points ».

And he added: «Against Barcelona we made an incredible first part and we went 1-1 to rest. We could not mark the 2-1, that would have changed everything. We also tied many games, because we have not reached the area to score goals. Now we arrive with more people and we will have more opportunities to put more goals, but when the game is tied you have to kill it ».









Questioned by Del Sevillian derbywhich will take place after the break, the goalkeeper has assured is not seen inferior to those of Pellegrini: «No, I am not afraid of Betis. The derby is very far, we have two games before. What I want is to win the party to Real Sociedad and the party against our people. We know that Betis is doing very wellthey have added 9 points, but we are not far and that shows that we are not doing it wrong. We won in the first leg and the previous results have been draws. There is still much “.

In addition, it took importance to the good physical condition of Antony and Isco: «They have a lot of quality, but all LaLiga teams have it. I have confidence that we will play well, but before there are more games ».