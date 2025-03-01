Vallecas returns to Sevilla to his harsh reality (1-1). The team of García Pimienta It is still close to score of the positions that give access to European competition for the next season, but what it teaches about the field places it … In a bad position in the mini-competence that star in the clubs they ambition with the end of the 24-25 season among the top seven. Orjan Nyland He avoided with his good interventions that Sevilla was thrashed in a duel against a direct rival utopian (more than theoretician). The Norwegian, Best game playerhe kept his team in the game, and Lukebakiowell below his brilliant habitual level, in a flash matched a party that the Sevillista saw lost. An Olympic diploma point in the European struggle, but gold from many carats to avoid, another season, the descent

The first half evidenced that, if Rayo Vallecano and Seville are now able to fight to be occupying European positions, they do so for their own merits, but also because the level of the middle class of Spanish football has descended. They show it numerous inaccuracies that occurred on the lawn of Vallecas in the first half. There were occasions in one goal and another having battle and Nyland their doses of prominence, but the failures in deliveries, in the controls and in the auctions they took the duel in their first phase.

Began Pedrosa Testing battle twice. The Catalan side, with two strong blows from outside the area tried to beat the Argentine in the first ten minutes. It seemed that those of García Pimienta jumped to the grass with a good predisposition, but that initial intensity went out to the rhythm that ray grew. Those of Iñigo Pérez lamented during the first part up to two injuries. Nteka was replaced by Sergi Guardiola and then, just ten minutes later, Aridane replaced Muismin. The French striker, however, gave him time to test Nyland with a Franco auction that was very focused and that the Norwegian took out. The space generated Rayo to Sevilla and Sergi Guardiola, after good control against a long pass, took a loose shot. That said, inaccuracies in all parts of the field.

The Sevilla with two proper names was recomposed to a certain extent in the final stretch of the first half: Kike Salas and Rubén Vargas. The Swiss, again the most active of the nerve attack, served a corner with hardly any space that, Kike Salas (always with a magnet in his head) finished off the ball battle under sticks. Then it was the Moronense who with a long shipment found the Swiss international end. After cushioning the ball and get rid of Ratiu, his shot stopped him without problems the goalkeeper of the franjirrojo painting.

Once the two teams returned to the pitch to play the second half, the Sevillista code protagonists remained the same. Rubén Vargas just resume the game wasted a clear goal of goal. In a free position to head a corner kick, he hit the ball with his shoulder and the ball left high. Then, Kike Salas with a short assignment gave the option to Sergi Guardiola to overcome Nyland, but the Norwegian stopped at the tip with his foot. Just after he would take a great hand to the same attacker, but nothing could do before the excellent blow of Ratiu that opened the scoring. José Ángel Carmona lost the ball against Álvaro García and the Romanian shot precisely to put the uphill up to Sevilla.

Ray Vallecano

Battle; Ratiu, Mumin (Aridane, m. 35), Lejeune, Chavarría; Embarba (Balliu, m. 68), Pedro Díaz (Óscar Valentín, m. 68), Pathé Ciss, Álvaro García; Óscar Trejo (Gumbau, m. 68), Randy Ntenka (Sergi Guardiola, m. 25).

Nyland; Carmona (Ejke, m. 68), Badé, Kike Salas, Pedrosa (Manu Bueno, m. 89); Sow (Agumé, m. 75), Saúl, Juanlu; Lukebakio, Isaac (Idumbo, m. 75) and Vargas (Suso, m. 89).

1-0: Ratiu, m. 54. 1-1: Lukebakio, m. 80.

González Fuertes (Asturian Committee). He taught a yellow to Gumbau.

Party corresponding to the 26th of LaLiga EA Sports played at the Municipal Stadium of Vallecas.

Forced to react, Sevilla looked out more for the Rayista field and vehemently penalty about Pedrosa. The Catalan side fell into the area after colliding with a local defender, but González Fuertes estimated that the franjirrojo player had not committed. Far from starting to besiege his rival, Sevilla continued to grant spaces back and Nyland saving his own.

Pepper bench management

It took less than on the last occasion García Pimienta to make substitutions and, bravely, introduced Ejke taking Carmona out of the field. With this change, Juanlu went on to occupy the right side after having played as medium. Little I would wait to continue moving the bench García Pimiento aware that the result damaged his credit a lot and, more than he is already, that of those who bet on him. Isaac barely came into contact with the ball during the clash and left his place to Idumbo. With disadvantage on the scoreboard the coach dispensed with the only striker who has available on his template … and did not go wrong. One against Nyland, he saw progression thanks to the newly admitted exhauum and had a good idumbo pass fell into the feet of Lukebakio. The Belgian, perhaps in his first appearance as a center forward after the exit of Isaac He made a magnificent maneuver to find the goal of the draw.

Lukebakio already adds eleven goals This campaign and it was key for Sevilla to scratch at least one point in Vallecas, but in the afternoon of Madrid, the game of Nyland. The Norwegian, pointed out after the duel against Mallorca, prevented his own from being win this Saturday. To the multiple stops he made before Lukebakio’s goal you have to add his saving hand after a trallazo of Lejeune from far away. The ball hit the crossbar after touching the Norwegian ball.

The result achieved before Mallorca, the image offered in Vallecas and the horizon (black as the Sevilla T -shirt today) that is glimpsed with the calendar returns to Sevilla its hard and harsh reality. With twelve games to play, the objective is again to achieve the necessary score to stay one more season as soon as possible. Confirmed: No reasons are found to be optimistic.