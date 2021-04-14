Quotations panel of the Madrid Stock Exchange, this Wednesday. Vega Alonso del Val / EFE

The real estate company Nyesa has received a judicial notification announcing the approval of the proposed modification of its creditors agreement, as announced by the company this Wednesday to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV). The form indicates in a statement that the judgment of the Commercial Court number 1 of Zaragoza regarding this resolution must still acquire firmness and that it will communicate it to the market as soon as it does so.

Once the decision of the Justice was known, shortly before the close of the trading session, Nyesa’s shares immediately shot up more than 10%. Its shares closed the day on Wednesday at 0.0137 euros, 11.2% above the previous day. The company announced last January that it had the adherence of 60% of its creditors to the debt restructuring agreement, which proposes a 70% reduction for privileged creditors, collecting the rest of their credits in two equal payments, to the three and four years from the date on which the sentence approving this modification is final.

For their part, the ordinary creditors have been proposed to collect all of their credits, that is, without deduction, at a rate of 10% five and six years after the judgment was issued; 15% in the seventh and eighth years, and 25% in the next two. Regarding the subordinate creditors, the proposal raises the entire collection of their credits, also without deduction, although they will receive payment ten years after the agreement and in a single time.

The company already announced this modification of the bankruptcy agreement last summer, after at the end of 2019 its net worth was negative by 10.1 million euros, which advanced the risk of definitive dissolution. The origin of the imbalance was due to an endowment of 45.6 million euros that, by a “criterion of prudence”, it made in its 2019 accounts due to the need for financing presented by a project that it is developing in Moscow. This project accumulates delays and a regulatory change approved in Russia prevents the company from using the advances paid by home buyers to finance their construction.

Also in 2019, during the first quarter, there was a change in the company’s reference shareholder, with the entry of the investment firm Olaf y Rubí. This involved the configuration of a real estate portfolio made up of 500 assets, divided equally between those for sale and those for rent. After two decades in real estate development and land management, the company led by Liberto Campillo now has an important leg in asset management. Within the diversification strategy, last month it announced its entry into the renewable energy market with the acquisition of 50.01% of Contratas Leza, a company that develops projects for the generation of more than 2,600 megawatts.