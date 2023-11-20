After a painful departure halfway through the F1 season, Nyck de Vries is restarting his racing career. He will start working as a Formula E driver for the Mahindra team in 2024. Today the Frisian driver announced that he still has a racing job. De Vries will drive the 24 Hours of Le Mans for Toyota next year. And that is not an unpleasant brand to drive for.

From 2018 to 2022, Toyota won in the LMP1 class at Le Mans every year. This year Le Mans introduced the Hypercar class to attract more manufacturers. That worked, because manufacturers such as Ferrari, Porsche and Cadillac wanted to participate (again). Toyota also competed for victory with the new competition; one of the cars came second, after Ferrari. The other Toyota failed.

De Vries is looking forward to his debut in the Hypercar

For the 2024 24 Hours of Le Mans, De Vries will take over the seat from Jose Maria Lopez, who has been with the team since 2017. The Dutch driver can’t wait until he can drive: ‘I’m really looking forward to getting back into long-distance racing, especially with Toyota. Endurance racing is something I have always loved doing and it is a discipline with great momentum at the moment.”

De Vries shares his car with Mike Conway and Kamui Kobayashi. The Toyota they will be driving with starting number 7 was the car that failed. The 24-hour race in France is not new for De Vries. From 2019 to 2022, De Vries competed in the LMP2 class. First for Racing Team Netherlands, then for G-Drive and TDS Racing. His best result is fourth place.