By Arjan Schouten



He was bloody nervous. Never been so nervous on the asphalt before. Not when a Formula 2 or Formula E title was at stake, not when he was allowed to test Mercedes’ championship car after the regular season. ,,Debut in a real Formula 1 weekend. Yes, that was quite special and unique”, experienced Nyck de Vries, who was allowed to join Williams for a training hour, drove 28 laps and also left regular strength Nicholas Latifi a tenth of a second behind him.