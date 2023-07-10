With summaryNyck de Vries again had no successful race weekend in Silverstone. The Dutchman had to counter critical questions, was not given any space by his team to compete with Yuki Tsunoda, but also saw leads himself.

Once again, Nyck de Vries was confronted with doubts about his performance for a weekend. Again, the Dutchman from AlphaTauri could not deal with it hard. Although he was well on his way to putting down a great race during the Grand Prix of Great Britain. Until something inexplicably went wrong. In combination with a mediocre qualifying, it was another disappointing weekend.





“I thought my first three quarters of the race was very good”, De Vries analyzed cheerfully shortly after the grand prix in Silverstone. “I was able to keep the soft tires for a surprisingly long time, we didn’t expect that. My first three laps on the medium tire were also very strong. It was just a pity that a safety car came shortly afterwards, that could have also given me a good chance. After that we had a problem, which I have not yet been made aware of. Apparently something was wrong, so we just weren’t fast. I have no idea what was there.” See also In Focus - In the Mexican state of Michoacán, residents flee drug cartel violence





It was a downer, but at the same time it did not seem that De Vries would be able to move up in the field. He was in fact close behind his teammate Yuki Tsunoda and was told by the team that he was not allowed to try to overtake the Japanese. “That’s right, I wasn’t allowed to attack,” he confirmed. “I listen to that. When I get instructions, I respect them.”

Since both AlphaTauri drivers were no longer in a position to score points, those instructions could also be a clear signal to the Dutchman, who is emphatically in the shadow of his teammate. And so he was once again asked about his position within the team. “But I honestly just feel good,” he said. “I am happy with where I am, I feel good in the team. I love what I do and I do my very best. That’s all I can do at the moment. I try to focus on the positives and the first three quarters of my race was encouraging for me.” See also Columns Mauno Koivisto warned us of Russia's idea, but also promised the opposite - what would it be like for Putin's Russia?

Nyck de Vries in his AlphaTauri. ©AFP



Result, position and program

