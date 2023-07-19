Now that everything has been put into his mouth, Nyck de Vries had to come up with a statement.

F1 drivers usually don’t have much to complain about their working conditions, but ‘job security’ is a term that is not known in Formula 1. Nyck de Vries also found out in a painful way. After only 10 races he was mercilessly thrown out and replaced by Daniel Ricciardo. As you have no doubt received.

Ricciardo was immediately omnipresent on social media, but it remained dead silent from camp Nyck de Vries. He understandably needs some time to process everything. There were peppery statements of his circulating on the internet, but it was quite obvious that this was fake news.

Because of this, Nyck probably felt compelled to come up with a statement. Earlier today his manager already made himself heard and now there is an official statement van Nyck de Vries himself.

As expected, Nyck reacts as the neat and cultured young man that he is. No accusations against Red Bull so, and certainly no comments about a stolen title from Hamilton.

Instead, he politely thanks Red Bull and AlphaTauri for the opportunity to make his dream come true. He does add: “Of course it hurts that the F1 opportunity I’ve dreamed of for so long has come to an early end.” He also says á la Hamilton that he is very grateful and proud.

Nyck de Vries also mentions the “interesting articles” with his alleged statements. “To be clear: I have not spoken to the media,” says De Vries. And he won’t do that for the time being either, because he wants to have some time for himself.

