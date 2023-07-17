After eleven races (one for Williams, ten for AlphaTauri), Nyck de Vries’ F1 career seems to be over. Since the announcement that De Vries will be exchanged for Daniel Ricciardo, the Dutch driver has not made any announcements, until now. De Vries is said to have held an interview with ‘the Italian media’.

The Austrian newspaper writes about this Courier. According to the newspaper, De Vries would have said that he had an appointment to promote soon and become Max Verstappen’s teammate: “I was promised the second Red Bull seat in 2025.” Would De Vries make a comeback in 2025? We’re guessing not.

Hamilton’s eighth title?

De Vries would be disappointed by the decision of the team management, but would not be surprised. After this, the Dutch driver starts talking about the end of the 2021 F1 season. According to the newspaper, de Vries believes that ‘Lewis Hamilton was then robbed of his eighth title’.

These are rather pithy statements from the Dutchman. Do not forget that Courier and other media provide little context around the interview. Perhaps the statements are a bit more nuanced than it now seems on the big angry internet.