It turned out to be an unhappy marriage: F1 and Nyck de Vries. After a great debut in Monza, which gave De Vries a race seat at AlphaTauri, the Dutch driver underperformed. After a short period without races, De Vries is now back behind the wheel. The driver writes on Instagram that he is ‘coming home to Formula E’. But not again at Mercedes, because they no longer do FE.

De Vries signs a ‘multi-year contract’ with Mahindra’s FE team. The racing team from India finished third in Formula E in 2016, but had a tough season in 2023. Lucas di Grassi took third place at the season opener, but after this the team did not get further than sixth place. Mahindra finished tenth out of eleven teams.

Next year, De Vries will be accompanied by Edoardo Mortara. The Swiss driver has been driving in the electric Formula class since 2017. In 77 races, Mortara managed to win six. Nyck de Vries is looking forward to his comeback in Formula E: “I have been a member of the Formula E family for three years, I know everyone very well.” De Vries is looking forward to racing again somewhere where he has always enjoyed racing.

Will De Vries also drive the 24 Hours of Le Mans?

What will undoubtedly play a role is the fact that Formula E drivers will be given time to participate in the 24 Hours of Le Mans. For the time being, nothing is known about De Vries’ plans to participate in the 24-hour race. Toyota was already flirting with De Vries and since yesterday we know that Jota’s Porsche customer team is looking for a driver. Perhaps there are opportunities there for the 2021 Formula E champion.