A race track as in work for racing, we don’t know if Nyck de Vries also has a circuit. That would be cool.

Time flies. Not so long ago we had not one, but even two Dutchmen in Formula 1. Now that in itself is not so special, because the roguish duo Robert Doornbos and Christian Albers were of course also Dutch, although Doornbos drove under a Monegasque license.

It was a difficult period for Nyck de Vries, in 10 races he failed to score points 10 times. This makes him one of the most stable performing Formula 1 drivers of last season.

New race track for Nyck de Vries

Anyway, he got his permit and was able to update his profile on Monsterboard again. Formula 1 may be the highest achievement for motorsport, but there are still plenty of ways to earn (a lot of) money. Good news for the Frisian: he has a new race track! By that we mean: a job where he can go racing. He is included in it Gazoo Racing Toyota WEC team.

from left to right: Nyck de Vries, Nyck de Vries and Nyck de Vries.

And Nyck de Vries is of course a dream candidate: Formula E champion, Formula 2 champion and therefore ex-F1 driver. That is a better career than that of Albers, Coronel, Doornbos, Van der Garde and the like.

Teammates

Nyck himself has the following to say about it:

I’m super excited to get back to endurance racing, especially with Toyota Gazoo Racing. Endurance racing is something I have always enjoyed and it is a discipline with incredible momentum at the moment. I was with the team in a different role for one, but I never got the chance to race, so it’s great that the time has now come. I would like to thank the team for their continued support and confidence in me. I’m really looking forward to sharing car number 7 with both of them. Mike and Kamui are both very talented drivers who have achieved a lot, and I am sure we will make a great team. Nyck de Vries, looking forward to it.

Quick Nyck (actually Heidfeld’s nickname) will drive for perhaps the best team at Gazoo Racing. He will be in number 7, together with Mike Conway and qualifying monster Kamui Kobayashi (no, that’s not that dude from The Usual Suspects). Driving car number 8 are Sébastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley and Ryo Hirakawa. The first two are also ‘hand-me-downs’ from Red Bull’s junior team.

Photo credit: Nyck de Vries at Assen (that’s not his race track) by @rsvbf1 via Autoblog Spots.

This article Nyck de Vries has a new race track first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Nyck #Vries #race #track