The good results are evident for Nyck de Vries and he now seems to pay the price for that. Allard Kalff reports on Twitter that De Vries has lost his F1 seat with immediate effect. It is now waiting for confirmation from the driver and the F1 team. The Telegraph has heard from various sources that Daniel Ricciardo is the successor to De Vries.

The Dutch driver hiccupped against F1 for a long time, but there was never an opening. He won the F2 championship, the Formula E title and gained experience in endurance racing. De Vries’ breakthrough was his raid in Monza last year. Alexander Albon was absent and De Vries was allowed to take his place. On his debut, De Vries immediately scored a ninth place. He has not yet been able to surpass this result this year.

De Vries fired due to disappointing performance

After signing with AlphaTauri, both the driver and the team set their sights high. Both parties stated that De Vries would be the new leader of AlphaTauri and that he would have to guide Yuki Tsunoda in that position. It went almost the other way around. Tsunoda has scored two points so far while De Vries is stiff at the bottom with zero points.

On the day that Ricciardo does a tire test for Red Bull and is therefore in the new car for the first time, the message comes that he will take De Vries’ place in Hungary next week. Ricciardo was fired from McLaren last year for the same reason as De Vries is now being sent away. Ricciardo then declined a seat at Haas because he preferred to become a development driver and marketing man at Red Bull. So now Ricciardo will be back in the car that performs worst on the current grid, if the rumors are true.