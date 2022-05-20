Max Verstappen is not the only Dutchman to drive in the 1st free practice of the Spanish GP 2022 today. Because the teams have to put an inexperienced driver in the car during a number of free practice sessions this year, Nyck de Vries can take over the seat from Alexander Albon. Juri Vips and Robert Kubica are also allowed to take over the seat of the regular rider in this training. We will see the usual drivers for the rest of the weekend.

For De Vries, today is not about driving the fastest lap. His goal is to get the car home in one piece. And if he can also beat teammate Latifi, that’s a bonus. If the drivers drive on the hard tires Latifi is even faster, but on the soft tires De Vries even briefly goes to P4 and is above Latifi. Finally he finishes P18.

At the front of the field, the other Dutchman is also fast. Ferrari is still slightly faster, but Verstappen was hindered by a lot of traffic on his fast lap. At the end he is three tenths behind the Ferraris and is in third place.

1st free practice of the Spanish GP 2022

Charles Leclerc Carlos Sainz Max Verstappen George Russell Fernando Alonso

What time does F1 start in Spain?

Friday 20 May 2022

2nd free practice: 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Saturday 21 May 2022

3rd free practice: 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Qualification: 4 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday 22 May 2022

Race: 3:00 p.m.