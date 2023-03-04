Nyck de Vries is dissatisfied with P19 after his first qualification for Alpha Tauri.

The first qualification of the year is over and that means that Nyck de Vries has also opened his account with Alpha Tauri. The man from Sneek experienced a difficult baptism of fire. After Q1 it was already over for the 28-year-old rookie. That was partly due to the car, which is clearly not as good as hoped. But having said that, teammate Yuki Tsunoda did go through to Q2.

In fact, the Japanese was eighth fastest in Q1 and was more than seven tenths faster than Nyck. Although TSU was unable to repeat this heroic deed in Q2 and eventually started fourteenth, it was still an alarming gap for the Frisian. Not surprisingly, therefore, that De Vries is not satisfied with his first real session around the marbles with his new team:

No, of course not. The goal is always to qualify as far up front as possible. I was pretty okay with my first two runs. In my last run I couldn’t make the move. I lost the rear coming out of turn 1. My tires weren’t warm enough either and in the end we weren’t fast enough to qualify better. It’s a combination of circumstances. Every run I made a little mistake here and there. The second run was the most complete and in the last one I was already behind the times from turn 1 Nyck de Vries, so far follows the pattern of the ‘normal’ Dutchman in Formula 1

Of course, the look to tomorrow soon follows. Forget and move on is the motto for De Vries. The focus is therefore on that ever-present beacon of hope for drivers after a mediocre qualifying: the rees tendon:

I think the long runs were relatively a little better than the pace in our short runs. We are going to make the best of it.” Nyck de Vries, has an eye on tomorrow

Whose deed. Let’s hope that Nyck comes out a bit better tomorrow and in subsequent sessions and that the Alpha Tauri performs better on other circuits. Otherwise it will be difficult to have two Dutchmen at Red Bull Racing in 2024 or 2025.

