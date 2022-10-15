For how many years has Nyck de Vries signed with Alpha Tauri? And did he actually have other options?

Nyck de Vries is having a good time in his life, at least professionally. The Frisian can finally call himself one of the twenty permanent F1 drivers on the grid next year. It may have been a case not expected anymore, but it came for the 27-year-old. But after the substitute in the Grand Prix of Italy, everything suddenly turned out to be possible. Or well, everything? What options did Nyck actually have? De Vries opens a book to Motorsport.

Multi-year deal at Red Bull

Between the lines, De Vries indicates that he has signed a multi-year deal with Red Bull. What that exactly means, Nyck is a bit vague about that. Perhaps also because that will have to become apparent during his contract. It is known that these days Red Bull often works with drivers who are under contract in a general sense, but not necessarily tied to a specific seat.

In this way the racing stable can slide with drivers. Like with Gasly, who went from Toro Rosso to Red Bull Racing and then back to Alpha Tauri. And with Albon, who, after a quick promotion from Toro Rosso to Red Bull Racing, suddenly found himself in the DTM and now rides at Williams with a Red Bull logo on his helmet.

A contract with Red Bull can mean anything. In theory, Nyck could be sitting next to Max in two years, but could also end up in a soap box during the Red Bull Soap Box race. A lot will depend on how Nyck shows up for Alpha Tauri next year.

Other options: Mercedes, Williams, Alpine, undsoweiter

De Vries also talks about his final choice. Discussions were held with various parties, but in the end Red Bull turned out to be the ‘logical option’, which, according to Nyck, is often the best option:

It is of course seen as a sister team to Red Bull and technically there is a strong link, also in sharing things. In that respect, I think we have a good structure to be competitive. At the same time, you see that due to the budget cap and other developments – even Netfli – all teams operate independently with their own goals. That opens up possibilities. In addition, the strong Italian DNA of this team also appeals to me. I spent a lot of my childhood in Italy because of karting, so I feel quite at home there. The country makes me feel welcome and this team also has a kind of family feeling. Nyck de Vries, clearly hasn’t had a bang for his resins from Helmut Marko yet

The most real other option was if we read between the lines Williams. Nyck, in his own words, was already seriously in the picture last year, but then they eventually went for Albon. Nice to know afterwards that the rumors from then had a certain basis. There have also been talks with Williams for next year, but de Vries has chosen a different path:

It is of course no secret that I have a good relationship with Jost Capito and with the whole team. Of course I’ve also been a reserve driver for Williams for two years in addition to my role at Mercedes, so you automatically build a bond. We have always had good conversations in that regard, but in the end this is the best option for me going forward. Nyck de Vries, wants to take as many points as possible

Alpine was also briefly in the picture. In September, the French team organized a test for de Vries, F2 protégé Doohan and Antonio Giovinazzi. However, we now know that Alpine has also been working on Gasly for a while:

We had already planned the test with Alpine well before Monza. You may have had different interpretations of that, but in reality I already went to Alpine for a simulator session before Spa. I am especially grateful for that opportunity as I have had the opportunity to test many different F1 cars this year. The test day was quite short, but it went well and the Hungaroring is one of my favorite circuits anyway. Driving a Formula 1 car there is always good. Alpine has been part of my conversations since Fernando announced his departure for Aston, but again, in the end the most logical decision has turned out to be the best decision. Nyck de Vries, used to have too few mountains in Friesland to become a real Alpinist

Despite his switch to ‘the enemy’, De Vries will also be in action for Mercedes this year. That will happen during the first free practice in Mexico. So Nyck has experience with a lot of recent F1 cars for next year. Eat Tsunoda then?

This article Nyck de Vries chats about contract Alpha Tauri and other options appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

