Mustafa Al Deeb (Abu Dhabi)

Youssef Nyakati, the Bani Yas striker, reinvented himself, especially after he scored two goals from the “quadruple” of the “Al-Samawi” team in the Al-Nasr goal, and presented a very good technical level, to confirm that it was a “win-win deal” by scoring three goals in two matches, with a goal in front of Al-Ain. In the league opening match, and two goals against Al-Ameed.

Despite the player’s absence from scoring for years, during his presence in the Saudi Al-Ittifaq and Al-Ittihad, due to his lack of participation in the matches, he presented himself strongly with “Al-Samawi”, to prove that he was waiting for the opportunity to participate.

Nikati scored 27 goals with the Saudi unit in 53 games, which made him the focus of attention of many clubs, after which he moved to the Jeddah Federation, but he did not participate with the team, and did not score any goal, and the same is the case after he moved in a “free transfer” deal from the Jeddah Federation. To the agreement, to settle in Bani Yas Castle this season in a “free transfer” deal as well.

And in the event that Nikatai continues the approach and scoring percentages that he achieved in the first two matches of the “ADNOC Professional League”, he will become one of the most successful Bani Yas strikers in recent years, especially since the team has not found its goal since the departure of Brazilian Joao Pedro to Al Wahda.



