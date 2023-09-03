Murad Al-Masry (Dubai)

Frenchman Youssef Nyakati, the Bani Yas striker, stormed the list of players nominated for the Player of the Month referendum in the West Asian region, which was launched by the AFC website, during which the players who emerged with their clubs or teams during last August were selected.

Nyakati competes with Cristiano Ronaldo (Saudi Victory), Abdul Razzaq Hamdallah (Al-Ittihad of Saudi Arabia), Roberto Firmino (Al-Ahly of Saudi Arabia), Yassin Brahimi (Al-Gharafa of Qatar), Anas Al-Awadat (Al-Wehdat of Jordan), Hamza Issa (Palestinian Cultural Tulkarm), Haji Malik (Al-Ansar). Lebanese.”

According to the site, Nyakati was chosen, after he emerged in “Al-Samawi”, when he topped the ranking of the ADNOC Professional League scorers, equally with 3 goals, as the player scored a goal against Al-Ain, during the first round, and two goals against Al-Nasr in the second round, to be among the Among the most prominent players who appeared at the start of the tournament.

The vote will be open to the masses, and regardless of the identity of the winner, the presence of Nyakati confirms that he has grabbed the limelight and will have great ambitions to continue moving forward during the current season.