At least one attorney for former President Donald J. Trump signed a written statement in June claiming that all material marked as classified and enclosed in boxes stored at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence had been returned to the government. This was revealed by the New York Times, citing four people familiar with the case.

The written statement was made following the June 3 visit to Mar-a-Lago by Jay I. Bratt, the top counterintelligence officer in the Department of Justice’s National Security Division.

The existence of the signed statement, which has not been disclosed previously, could indicate that Trump or his team have not been fully communicative with federal investigators regarding documents, the newspaper said. And it could help explain why the potential violation of a criminal law related to obstruction was cited by the department as one of the foundations on which to build a search warrant for the former president’s home.