New York, the mayor sends migrants back: he is a do-gooder with the they rear others

The old The radical-chic trend of being a do-gooder with other people’s backsides shows no sign of passing away, on the contrary, it is increasingly corroborated and strengthened. The last case is that of the very elegant African-American mayor of New York Eric Leroy Adamsformer policeman with the rank of captain and second black mayor after David Dinkins (1990 – 1993), elected in 2021 by defeating the Republican Curtis Sliwa.

The politician, known before becoming mayor for his policies in favor of immigration, is very worried because the Big Apple can no longer handle the new arrivals130,000 in the last year alone, and so has decided to offer free one-way plane tickets for those who leave and never return, also for exotic destinations such as Australia, Morocco, Colombia and hopefully not for Italy because we have already – amply – given. The charge of desperate, which press from the Mexican border, essentially comes from Central America and specifically from Venezuela. The same New York Times of last September 28 dedicated a very in-depth special toimmigration emergency in the most famous city in the USA.

The black mayor first tried to download the responsibility falls on the governors of the Republican Southern states, namely Greg Abbott of Texas and Ron DeSantis, Donald Trump’s opponent, of Florida. Then he took it out on his party mate, US President Joe Biden, who was guilty of saying he had not given him federal aid (read money) to manage the emergency and then, lastly, he found nothing better than this one-way ticket idea that is going around the world. “This problem will destroy New York,” commented the mayor who had made free immigration the basis of his fraudulent electoral campaign.

Naturally, the other democratic do-gooders immediately took advantage of this to take him out internally and accuse him of insensitivity, of inhumanity, of violations of the New York City statute which requires hospitality without ifs or buts. The black mayor then rushed to the New York State Supreme Court to have the humanitarian law repealed, in spite of the welcome. According to Adams, the city can no longer manage a continuous and uninterrupted flow of as many as 4,000 new arrivals per week without considering the 50,000 homeless people, many of whom are drugged and violent, who it already had on its back thanks to its open-tourist policy and which it houses in the city’s shelters, which in English are called “shelter”, and which are valid for only one month and then you have to leave the bed. This system allows us to increase the accommodation capacity but in the meantime it does not solve the problem as a whole.

Meanwhile in the north-western USA a real “war” is underway between the federal states who are trying to cheat each other by foisting unwelcome guests on their neighbors. In the case of New York, the migration bomb packaged by Adams is directed towards the State of Michigan and specifically the city of Chicago, Obama’s city so to speak, who naturally did not appreciate the “little gift” from his party mate at all. Meanwhile, to further scare the Democrats who left him – so to speak – alone, Adams threatened a plan B made up of tent cities equipped with showers and toilets for those forced to sleep outdoors, further terrorizing the fake do-gooders who had voted for him.

In short, the Republicans have bought the popcorn and are enjoying the spectacle of the blind beatings that the Democrats are giving themselves, thus preparing the return of the highly probable Republican candidate in the next 2024 elections, Donald Trump. At the same time, New York residents are also angry with the mayor for the too many arrivals of migrants, while only the radical-chic docs of the American city still pontificate with other people’s behinds. Meanwhile, what do they care? They are in the equivalent of our limited traffic zones, where the PD VIPs are barricaded, namely the Upper West Side and the Upper East Side.

And yes, it is precisely the case that the whole world is one country.

Subscribe to the newsletter

