Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/25/2024 – 17:38

The New York stock exchanges closed without a clear direction on Wednesday, the 25th, on a day with a modest agenda, with investors speculating at what pace the Federal Reserve (Fed, the US central bank) may cut interest rates in the coming months. Although the Dow Jones and S&P 500 renewed their intraday record highs in the morning, the stock exchanges lost steam throughout the afternoon.

The Dow Jones index fell 0.70% to 41,914.75 points, the S&P 500 fell 0.19% to 5,722.26 points; and the Nasdaq rose 0.04% to 18,082.21 points.

The empty day made it difficult to take more consistent positions on Wall Street as traders look ahead to the final leg of this week, which will feature the final reading of U.S. second-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) on Thursday and U.S. PCE inflation for August on Friday.

Amgen (-5.46%) and Chevron (-2.36%) led losses on the Dow Jones, contributing to the index’s decline. The oil company’s shares were hurt by the announcement that the company will extend the shutdown of its oil platforms in the Gulf of Mexico, in the face of the advance of tropical storm Helene.

In addition, Boeing shares fell 2.30%, with obstacles in the company’s negotiations with the union, in addition to new news that the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) found safety problems in the production of its aircraft.

Meta shares rose 0.88% amid the metaverse conference organized by Facebook’s parent company.