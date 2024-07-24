Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/24/2024 – 17:35

The New York Stock Exchange closed sharply lower on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq posting its worst performance since October 2022, after big technology companies dragged down the indexes. Shares of Tesla and Alphabet, the parent company of Google, were among the notable declines after disappointing earnings. The S&P 500 had its biggest drop since December 2022. The move in the technology sector also reflected the perception of fragility after the global outage caused by a software update on Friday, according to an analyst.

The Nasdaq ended down 3.64% at 17,342.41 points. The S&P 500 fell 2.31% to close at 5,427.13 points. The Dow Jones lost 1.25% to close at 39,853.87 points. Meanwhile, the VIX index, which measures volatility, was up more than 22% today at the close in New York.

The head of the Trígono asset management company, Werner Roger, said in an interview that the Nasdaq reflects the profit-taking of large technology stocks, but also the discomfort with the sector after Friday’s global outage triggered by a software update from cybersecurity company Crowdstrike. “This shows the fragility of the technology sector, with everything in the cloud, outsourced and it is a risk factor,” he said. “Assets start to fall, sell orders are triggered and with everything automated by algorithms, there is a herd effect without anyone specifically having caused the movement,” he said.

Tesla shares plummeted 12.33% after its quarterly earnings report was released late yesterday afternoon. In Alphabet’s case, the prospect of heavy spending in the current quarter weighed heavily, and the stock fell 5.04%.

The other companies in the “Magnificent Seven” group were also under pressure. Microsoft lost 3.59%; Nvidia fell 6.80%; Meta dropped 5.61% and Apple, 2.88%. Amazon closed down 2.99%.

Crowdstrike fell 3.99%. US cybersecurity group Crowdstrike has pledged to implement improvements to its internal testing as part of measures to prevent a repeat of the global technology outage that hit thousands of computers last week.

* With information from Dow Jones Newswires