5/26/2023 – 5:16 PM

New York stock markets registered gains, this Friday, 26. Technology stocks were again in focus, supporting the picture, while the news about the negotiations to raise the debt ceiling of the federal government in the United States and important indicators were evaluated.

The Dow closed up 1.00% to 33,093.34 points, the S&P 500 rose 1.30% to 4,205.45 points and the Nasdaq advanced 2.19% to 12,975.69 points. In the weekly comparison, Dow Jones lost 1.00%, S&P 500 rose 0.31% and Nasdaq gained 2.51%.

The prospect of an agreement to raise the debt ceiling was on the radar, but there was no resolution to the impasse, amid negotiations between the government of Democrat Joe Biden and the Republican opposition, which controls the House of Representatives.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) published a statement, after a mission to the country within the scope of its Article IV, and highlighted the risks with the impasse over the American debt, asking for a solution to the problem.

Among stocks in focus, Marvell Technologies jumped 32.42%, after presenting a better-than-expected quarterly balance sheet, with strong projections for the year. Among S&P 500 sectors, technology showed robust momentum, gaining more than 2%.

In this context, there were gains even in the face of concern about the risk of further monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve (Fed, the US central bank), given the strength of inflation. On the indicator agenda, the core consumer spending price index (PCE) rose above expectations, reinforcing expectations of the Fed’s tough stance to contain the picture.























