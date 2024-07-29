Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/29/2024 – 17:32

New York stock markets closed without a clear direction on Monday, the 29th, with marginal variations. The empty agenda abroad prevented more robust directions at the beginning of a week that will be marked by the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) interest rate decision, important employment data and corporate earnings from technology giants.

The Dow Jones index closed trading down 0.12%, at 40,539.93 points; the S&P 500 rose 0.08%, at 5,463.54 points; and the Nasdaq advanced 0.07%, at 17,370.20 points.

McDonald’s shares rose 3.74%, despite reporting earnings that disappointed market expectations in key metrics. The company reaffirmed guidance and reinforced its strategy of offering low-cost offerings, which has been well received by the market.

Chevron (-0.79%) and ExxonMobil (-1.05%) shares were among the negative highlights, amid the firm devaluation of oil prices.

In the coming days, investors will absorb the numbers from some of the world’s biggest companies, including Apple, Amazon and Meta. “The results will be a big driver for business nerves, after Tesla and Alphabet disappointed last week,” explains Deutsche Bank.

In addition to the corporate scenario, the US macroeconomic agenda includes the release of the Jolts report tomorrow and the payroll report on Friday. On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve (Fed) will release its monetary policy decision, which could open the door for a shift towards easing interest rates in the future.