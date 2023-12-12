Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/12/2023 – 18:17

The New York stock exchanges closed higher this Tuesday, one day before the Federal Reserve's (Fed, the North American central bank) interest rate decision and in the face of a relief in Treasury returns. The marginal rise in US consumer inflation (CPI) pressured stocks at first, but stock indexes firmed in the positive as investors digested the data and the auction of US bonds with above-average demand.

At closing, the Dow Jones index advanced 0.48%, to 36,577.94 points; the S&P 500 gained 0.46%, to 4,643.70 points; and the Nasdaq rose 0.70%, to 14,533.40 points, the day's high.

Released before the opening of the stock exchanges, the US CPI rose 0.1% in the month, compared to a stable forecast from analysts consulted by Projeções Broadcast. In the annual comparison, the increase in the index was in line with expectations. The core CPI reading also confirmed the market consensus, both on a monthly and annual basis. For Oxford Economics, there is little information that could change the Fed's plans. But the market increased bets on the start of interest cuts only in May, instead of March, which gave impetus to Treasury yields and took strength from the stock markets at the opening.

Stocks regained momentum as investors positioned themselves for Wednesday's Fed meeting, and accelerated higher after an auction of 30-year T-bonds with above-average demand. The event contributed to a drop in yields, creating space for stock indices to accelerate their rise.

In particular, shares of oil companies Chevron and ExxonMobil fell 1.28% and 1.58%, respectively, amid the devaluation of oil. Oracle's stock fell 12.46%, after the company disappointed with its quarterly balance sheet.

Alphabet fell 0.58% after the American court judged that Google used anti-competitive practices to dominate the Android application market, in a decision favorable to Epic Games. Electric vehicle company Lucid Group shed 8.46% following the resignation of CFO Sherry House.