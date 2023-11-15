Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 15/11/2023 – 20:05

The New York stock exchanges extended the previous day’s gains, after the unexpected drop in the producer price index (PPI) in October compared to September, with a lower-than-expected increase in core inflation. The data fuels expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will be able to avoid a new round of interest rate increases. At the same time, the smaller-than-expected decline in retail sales last month and the advance in the Empire State index support the perception that the American economy could have a “soft landing”.

The Dow Jones index closed up 0.47%, at 34,991.21 points; S&P 500 rose 0.16%, to 4502.88 points and the Nasdaq advanced 0.07%, to 14103.84 points. Despite the encouraging signs of inflation in the US, also highlighted by yesterday’s CPI, the president of the San Francisco Fed, Mary Daly, warned today that the monetary authority would lose credibility if it prematurely declared victory in the fight against inflation and then had to increase again interest rates, pointing out that the rate cut should not occur for “a while”.

Fitch has published a report assessing that restricted liquidity and financing conditions, macroeconomic uncertainties and uncertainties regarding China’s real estate sector and geopolitical events are the main credit risks in 2024. The credit rating agency says that despite recent data signaling the slowing inflation in the main developed economies, “the continued resilience of the US consumer could still lead to a scenario of even higher interest rates for even longer, if demand data is stronger than expected and exceeds expectations. Federal Reserve (Fed) forecasts”.

Fitch also highlights that an additional rise in US interest rates would intensify the tightening of financial conditions, increasing pressure on asset quality and the risks of an event of tension in the financial system.

Among stocks, the highlight is Target, which jumped almost 18%. The retailer saw its sales decline at the start of the Christmas shopping period as consumers declined, but its profit grew 36%, to US$971 million in the third quarter – above the US$685 million expected.