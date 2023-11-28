Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 11/28/2023 – 18:19

The New York stock exchanges closed higher this Tuesday, 28th, in a session in which they were boosted by prospects for relaxation of monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve (Fed, the North American central bank). Among the indicators, the highlights were the speeches by the authority’s director Christopher Waller, who signaled satisfaction with the inflation trajectory towards the target with the current policy and even a possible interest rate cut given the continuity of the situation.

The Dow Jones index ended the session up 0.24%, at 35,416.98 points; the S&P 500 rose 0.10%, to 4,554.89 points; and the Nasdaq rose 0.29%, to 14,281.76 points.

The chances of the Fed maintaining interest rates until May and cutting them by 100 basis points throughout 2024 grew after Waller’s speech, according to monitoring by the CME Group. The leader said that, if inflation continues to slow down, there could be interest cuts in the coming months.

Among the companies, Novavax reported this Tuesday that its protein-based vaccines against Covid-19 are now available to all 194 countries that are part of the World Health Organization (WHO). In a statement, the company says that the WHO granted permission for emergency use of the vaccine in people aged 12 and over. The company’s shares advanced 4.95%.

Chinese PDD Holdings recorded net profit of 15.53 billion yuan, or US$2.13 billion, in this third quarter. The numbers correspond to an increase of 47% compared to the same period in 2022.

The result corresponds to a profit per basic American Depositary Share (ADS) of 11.38 yuan, and 11.61 yuan in adjusted terms. The result beat FactSet’s forecast of an adjusted profit of 8.95 yuan per ADS. PDD’s revenue in this third quarter was 68.84 billion yuan (US$19.43 billion) – an increase of 94% compared to revenue of 35.50 billion yuan in the same period of 2022. The company’s ADR rose 18.08%.

Also on Tuesday, online fashion company Shein, founded in China, filed a confidential request to go public in the US, in what could be the biggest initial public offering (IPO) in recent years. Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley have been hired as lead underwriters for the offering, which could occur in 2024, people familiar with the matter told Dow Jones Newswire.