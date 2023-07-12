Estadão Contenti

07/11/2023 – 17:35

The New York stock exchanges closed higher today, a day with an empty schedule, with the market positioning itself for the reading of the consumer price index (CPI) in the United States, to be released tomorrow, the 12th.

In the late afternoon in New York, the Dow Jones closed with an advance of 0.93%, at 34,261.42 points; the S&P 500 gained 0.67% to 4,439.26 points; and the Nasdaq, 0.55% to 13,760.70.

Stocks opened mixed, with the Nasdaq down, but the three main indices gained strength throughout the day and ended in the blue. Investors are waiting for the June CPI data, which the Broadcast projections estimates that it will show a deceleration in inflation to 3.1% and core inflation to 5.0% in the annual reading last month.

The best-performing sector of the S&P 500’s 11 was energy, which gained 2.2%. US oil companies Chevron and ExxonMobil rose 1.85% and 1.22%, respectively, amid rising oil prices.

Also highlighted, the shares of game producer Activision Blizzard, responsible for the Call of Duty shooting game franchise, jumped 10.02% after an American court decision gave approval for its acquisition by Microsoft for US$ 75 billion. Microsoft’s shares closed with a gain of 0.19%, after falling in the afternoon, amid news of mass layoffs of more than 270 employees, reported by GeekWire.

Standing out among the components of the Dow Jones, 3M jumped almost 5%, after the Bank of America raised to “neutral” the paper’s recommendation. Salesforce rose 3.93% after raising prices for the first time in seven years. Boeing, on the other hand, gained 2.55%, with an eye on total aircraft numbers that exceeded market expectations.

Among big techs, the role of Amazon had an advance of 1.30% on its Prime Day, the day of exclusive offers for Prime members. Meta continues to increase gains in the wake of the launch of the Threads social network, up 1.42%.

Capital Economics said the rally driven by enthusiasm over artificial intelligence (AI) appears to have cooled somewhat, and is likely to continue to do so if its predictions that economic growth will struggle later in the year are confirmed. Excitement is expected to pick up sometime in 2024 and further support the S&P 500, the consultancy added.























