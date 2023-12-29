Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/29/2023 – 18:31

New York stock markets had a modest fall, this Friday, the 29th, in the last trading session of the year, with reduced trading between holidays, which did not prevent a strong 2023. The expectation of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed, the American central bank) supported the good mood in the final stretch of the year, with the economy still at a reasonable pace, and analysts believe that the upward movement could still continue at the beginning of 2024 , even with a gradual slowdown in activity.

The Dow Jones index closed down 0.05%, at 37,689.54 points, the S&P 500 fell 0.28%, to 4,769.83 points, and the Nasdaq fell 0.56%, to 15,011.35 points. In the weekly comparison, the Dow Jones rose 0.81%, the S&P 500 rose 0.32% and the Nasdaq rose 0.12%. In the month, there were gains of 4.84%, 4.42% and 5.52%. In the entire year 2023, the Dow Jones advanced 13.70%, the S&P 500 gained 24.23% and the Nasdaq, 43.42%.

The negative signal was seen in the vast majority of sectors today, with communication services among the most pressured, but in several cases movements were contained. Among heavy stocks, Apple fell 0.54%, Amazon lost 0.94%, Chevron fell 0.45% and JPMorgan fell 0.12%. Boeing advanced 0.12%, after the company reported that all of its aircraft that are with companies in China returned to operating, following the interruptions caused since two fatal accidents with the 737 MAX in 2019.