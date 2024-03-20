Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/20/2024 – 17:33

The New York stock exchanges closed higher and the three main Wall Street indices renewed their historic highs after the interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve (Fed, the North American central bank) and the press conference by its president, Jerome Powell, consolidated the market bets that interest rates will be cut at the June meeting.

The decision boosted the New York stock exchanges, which this Wednesday opened mixed and expanded gains as risk appetite grew. The last time all three indexes closed at a record high on the same day was November 8, 2021, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

At closing, the Dow Jones index rose 1.03%, to 39,512.13 points; the S&P 500 rose 0.89%, to 5,224.62 points; and the Nasdaq accumulated gains of 1.25%, at 16,369.41 points.

At the press conference this Wednesday, Powell said that the increase in inflation seen in January and February this year may be a reflection of seasonal effects, which, in BMO's view, shows that the institution minimized the rebound.

For Capital Economics, despite the upward revisions to projections for Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth and underlying PCE inflation, the Fed's projection still leaves room for an accumulated cut of 100 basis points by the end of the year. , more than the 75 basis points predicted by the monetary institution.

Louis Navellier, from Navellier management, writes that the Fed board's statement this Wednesday was “very dovish”, and points out that the North American BC may have been influenced by the stance of the European Central Bank (ECB) of indicating with more conviction that the first cut in the economic bloc will come in June.

Highlighted this Wednesday, Intel shares rose 0.36%, driven by the news that the company will receive up to US$8.5 billion from the US government to help finance new chip factories in four North American states. For the third session in a row, Nvidia shares closed higher after operating lower for most of the day.