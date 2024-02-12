Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/12/2024 – 19:15

The New York stock exchanges closed with divergent performances, with the S&P falling, but still above 5,000 points, an unprecedented level that was surpassed at the close of trading on Friday, the 9th. The business environment was guided by expectations for data on consumer inflation in January in the United States, which will be released this Tuesday, 13th. Nvidia was on the radar when it was involved in a clash with Amazon for its position in the ranking of companies with the highest value globally. At the end of the session, the company was still in sixth place, behind the company founded by Jeff Bezos. Tesla relented with the announcement of price cuts for some of its electric cars.

The Dow Jones index closed up 0.33%, at 38,798.23 points, a new record. The S&P 500 dropped 0.09%, to 5,021.90 points, after closing on Friday above the 5,000 mark for the first time. The Nasdaq fell 0.30%, to 15,942.55 points.

The Russell 2000 managed to sustain a solid gain of 2.05%, closing above 2,051.28 points, the third consecutive increase in this index that brings together 2,000 companies with smaller market capitalization.

Nvidia ended the session with a gain of 0.16%, at US$722.48. Earlier, the share rose to US$746.11 at its intraday high, raising the company's market capitalization to more than US$1.793 trillion during the trading session, which made the company surpass Amazon's value briefly. At the end of the trading session, the market value attributed to the company was US$1.784 trillion, while Amazon was worth US$1.790 trillion, according to the Companiesmarketcap website. Market capitalization is the total market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares and is commonly used to measure how much a company is worth.

Tesla shares fell 2.81% after the company announced, last Saturday, the 10th, price reductions on two variations of the Model Y sold in the US market. The base one-wheel drive model will be discounted $1,000 to $42,990.00. The full four-wheel drive car was reduced by $1,000 to $47,990. Discounts are valid until February 29th.

Diamondback Energy rose 9.38% following the announcement of the purchase of oil and gas producer Endeavor Energy Partners.

Analysts consulted by Broadcast Projections estimate that the CPI increased 0.2% in January compared to the previous month and 2.9% in the annual comparison, both representing a slowdown compared to December. Earlier, a survey by the NY Fed showed that American consumers practically did not change inflation expectations for the coming years.