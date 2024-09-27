Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/27/2024 – 17:33

The New York stock exchanges closed without a single direction this Friday, 27th. The sign of a slowdown in PCE inflation in the United States in August and the increase in consumer sentiment in the University of Michigan survey boosted the Dow Jones to a new record high on Wall Street, however, the technology sector generated losses in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq.

The Dow Jones index rose 0.33%, to 42,313.00 points (renewing its highest closing level), the S&P 500 fell 0.13%, to 5,738.17 points and the Nasdaq fell 0.39%, to 18,119.59 points. During the week, the Dow Jones accumulated gains of 0.59%, the S&P 500 of 0.62% and the Nasdaq of 0.95%.

The data released this Friday in the USA reinforce that the Federal Reserve (Fed, the North American central bank) tends to continue cutting the Fed Funds rate, and the advance of the stock markets was fueled by the confirmation of China’s measures to support the economy and announcement of new interest cuts by the People’s Bank of China (PBoC). The momentum, however, did not last, with the markets registering a new movement of rotation from techs to so-called small caps. The Russell 2000 index – which compiles the main small capitalization stocks in the US – rose 0.67% this Friday.

Bristol Myers Squibb rose 1.60% after its schizophrenia treatment was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, while EchoStar jumped 8.85% after reports that DirecTV is in advanced talks to buy the Dish (EchoStar unit). The shares of Amgen (+1.12%) and Chevron (+2.46%) would contribute to the recovery of the Dow Jones, which in the morning reached its historic intraday high, although it lost momentum in the trading session.

On the negative side, Costco fell 1.75% after the quarterly balance: the retailer exceeded its profit forecast, but disappointed in revenue. Nvidia closed down 2.17%. According to analysts, concerns about persistent delays in the next generation of Blackwell chips may be weighing on the leading chipmaker’s shares. Furthermore, rumors that China is advising its companies against using Nvidia chips were echoed on Wall Street.

*With information from Dow Jones Newswires