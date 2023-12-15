Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 15/12/2023 – 18:15

New York stock exchanges closed without a single direction this session, following speeches by Federal Reserve (Fed) officials. Officials have suggested that the start of the rate cut may not be as close as investors hope, as Chairman Jerome Powell's message on Wednesday had them pricing in. However, the stock markets rose more than 2% in the week, marked by the Fed's monetary decision considered dovish.

At closing, the Dow Jones index rose 0.15%, to 37,305.16 points, at an all-time high for the third consecutive session; the S&P 500 fell 0.01%, to 4,719.19 points; the Nasdaq advanced 0.35%, to 14,813.92 points. Compared to last Friday, the gains were 2.92%, 2.49% and 2.85%, respectively. As a result, the S&P 500 recorded the seventh consecutive week of gains, the longest positive sequence since 2017, according to the CNBC.

Today's trading session was marked by “triple witching” – the simultaneous expiry of stock market index futures, stock market index options and stock options.

This week's rally was driven by consumer inflation data (CPI) this Tuesday, the 12th, and the interest rate announcement by the Fed this Wednesday, Barclay's pointed out in a note to clients. “Prospects of potential cuts in early 2024 have gained momentum, fueling risk sentiment and causing Treasury yields to fall across the curve, with the 10-year yield in particular falling below 4%,” he commented. the bank. This expectation gained momentum especially after Powell indicated that leaders had preliminarily talked about monetary relaxation.

Today, disagreeing with Powell, the president of the Fed district in New York, John Williams, told the CNBC that it is still too early to discuss the start of monetary easing. Afterwards, the head of the Atlanta region, Raphael Bostic, told Reuters which expects cuts “at some point in the third quarter” if the relief in inflation progresses as expected. The speeches boosted Treasury interest rates and weighed on the stock market, also pressured by weak industrial activity data.

Highlighted, DocuSign shares jumped more than 12%, after the Wall Street Journal that the company is studying a potential sale.