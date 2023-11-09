Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/11/2023 – 18:11

The New York stock exchanges closed lower this Thursday, the 9th, in a session in which they were pressured by statements from directors of the Federal Reserve (Fed, the North American central bank). The authority’s president, Jerome Powell, argued that the United States economy remains strong, and suggested that the resilience of activity in the country could lead to greater monetary tightening. As a result, the S&P 500 had its rallying streak interrupted, just as it was about to complete a number of consecutive rallies not seen since 2004.

The Dow Jones closed down 0.65%, at 33,891.94 points, the S&P 500 fell 0.81%, at 4,347.35 points, and the Nasdaq fell 0.94%, at 13,521.45 points.

Powell reaffirmed this Thursday the institution’s cautious stance in the current context, to ensure that inflation returns to the 2% target. He emphasized that the Fed will make its decisions on a meeting-by-meeting basis, focusing on indicators and the big picture. Stronger-than-expected growth, however, could undermine progress in adjusting the labor market and containing inflation, “which could require a monetary policy response.”

Furthermore, the interim president of the St. Louis Fed, Kathleen Paese, did not rule out another interest rate hike, if necessary, and considered that monetary policy is not yet too tight.

Fed district presidents Raphael Bostic (Atlanta), Thomas Barkin (Richmond), and Austan Goolsbee (Chicago) sounded more mild. Bostic said monetary policy is probably already tight enough. Barkin, in turn, said that the effects of previous interest rate cuts have not yet been fully felt in the economy. Goolsbee stated that the BC will need to pay attention to the effects of rising interest rates on long-term Treasuries so as not to run the risk of doing too much.

“The ‘hawks’ and the ‘doves’ will continue to battle,” BBH said in a report. “But in reality, it is the data that markets need to look at,” he opined. The bank warns, however, that the American economy continues to grow above trend, even with the rest of the globe entering recession, so that the Fed will not be able to cut interest rates as soon as the market is pricing.

In the earnings season, which is coming to an end, Walt Disney rose 6.86% after releasing its numbers after the market closed on Wednesday.

According to João Rômulo, partner at Arbor Capital, around 60% of the results were above what analysts expected, while only 8% were below what was projected. Among the sectors, information and technology was the most highlighted due to its stronger performance than expected, while the energy segment was one of the main ones with lower performances. “Profits were around 7% above expectations, which signals a good performance”, he analyzes.