02/16/2024 – 18:22

The New York Stock Exchanges closed lower this Friday, with higher-than-expected wholesale inflation data in January in the United States serving as a trigger for a wave of sales after a week marked by volatility. The indicator came following the sharper drop in retail sales and the higher-than-expected consumer price index, released in previous days. Among the individual highlights of the trading session, Coinbase soared after the cryptocurrency exchange reported its first quarterly profit since the fourth quarter of 2021.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones closed down 0.37%, at 38,627.99 points; the S&P 500 fell 0.48%, to 5,005.57 points; and the Nasdaq lost 0.82%, to 15,775.65 points. On a weekly basis, the Dow Jones lost 0.11% and the S&P 500 lost 0.42%. The Nasdaq was more penalized and accumulated a weekly drop of 1.34%.

Coinbase jumped 8.84% to $180.31. The company reported, on Thursday, that it had a net profit of US$273.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, reversing the loss of US$557 million observed in the same period of 2022. Considering the accumulated result of the last year, the net profit was US$95 million. Several houses raised their target price for the shares. Investment bank HC Wainwright raised the price target from $115.00 to $250.00. At Oppenheimer, expectations went from US$160 to US$200. Wedbush adjusted its reference from US$180 to US$200.

Nvidia shares ended the trading session with a negative change of 0.06% as investors await the company's balance sheet, which is scheduled to be released on Wednesday. “It could be the most important earnings call of all technology (companies) to date, and possibly for the entire market,” said Jordan Klein, managing director for technology, media and telecommunications transactions at Mizuho Securities. “Nvidia isn’t up 47% year to date with a market cap of $1.8 trillion because nobody cares, right?”

Analysts consulted by FacSet expect earnings per share of US$4.59 in the quarter until January 28, which would represent a jump of 422% year-on-year. The expectation is for a 237% increase in revenue, to US$ 20.37 billion.

Other names in the technology sector also retreated. Microsoft fell 0.61%, Apple lost 0.84% ​​and Meta lost 2.21%.

With Dow Jones Newswire