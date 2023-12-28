Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/28/2023 – 18:14

The New York stock exchanges closed close to stability this Thursday, 28th, still with the boost from the prospects for a more lenient monetary policy from the Federal Reserve (Fed) next year. However, indices were pressured this session by a rebound in Treasury yields, which ended up containing gains. The publication of employment indicators in the United States was among the highlights of the day.

The Dow Jones index rose 0.14%, to 37,710.10 points. The S&P 500 rose 0.04%, to 4,783.35 points and the Nasdaq fell 0.03%, to 15,095.14 points.

The number of unemployment benefit claims in the US rose by 12 thousand in the week ended December 23, to 218 thousand. The result came above the forecast of analysts consulted by FactSet, of an increase of 209 thousand. The previous week's data was slightly revised upwards, from 205 thousand to 206 thousand. Today's labor data reinforces Wall Street's expectation of a US interest rate cut in 2024. The chances of the Fed starting to reduce rates in March reached 74.1%, according to a survey by the American platform CME Group. Yesterday, it was 73.9%. Pending property sales in the US remained stable in November, compared to October, reported the National Association of Realtors (NAR). Analysts interviewed by FactSet predicted an increase of 0.75%.

“Investors seem content to let the market move sideways at the end of the year,” pointed out analyst Louis Navellier, president of consultancy Navellier. “Don't be surprised, however, if we manage to see the S&P 500 symbolically close at 4,800 when the dust settles tomorrow,” he warned.

Boeing shares fell 0.67% in New York after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced that the company plans an inspection of 737 MAX models following reports of potential widening in seat belts. Apple's shares rose 0.19%, after the company obtained a temporary reversal in the American court on the ban on the sale of its watches due to alleged patent infringement.