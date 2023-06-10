According to “Bloomberg”, the city hall pays about US$ 300 per night for lodging

New York City, USA, is facing an accommodation crisis for immigrants who arrive in the region in large numbers every day. According to New York’s Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services, Anne Williams-Isom, 4,300 people arrived in the city in the 2nd week of May.

With a lack of adequate shelter, authorities are turning to hotels to help accommodate these people.

According to Bloomberg, the city government pays about $300 a night for hotel rooms to accommodate immigrants. The total cost of housing for immigrants is estimated by the newspaper at US$ 4.3 billion between April 2022 and July 2024.

Hotels that now house immigrants charged less than the current average rate across the city. Some of these hotels had debts with the government, were the scene of crimes and received negative reviews from guests on hotel review sites, according to the newspaper’s survey.

The Holiday Inn located in the financial district of Manhattan is one of the hotels that host immigrants and has a 2 star rating. The hotel’s owner declared bankruptcy in November due to financial difficulties during the pandemic. The mayor of New York, under the management of the Democrat Eric Adamsoffered a solution for the hotel, renting out all of its 492 rooms for 15 months to house around 15,000 immigrants.

According to the city budget inspector, Brad LanderNew York’s immigrant crisis is a complex problem that requires long-term solutions.“Everyone has been so focused on emergency response that there is not enough focus on maintaining the systems needed to provide people with legal services to help them get out”said in an interview with Bloomberg.

In October 2022, Mayor Eric Adams declared a state of emergency to improve the city’s response to the migration crisis experienced since April of the same year. According to Adams, the arrival of new immigrants, mainly Latin Americans, in the southern part of New York “It is not viable” with city halls. “While we have unlimited compassion, our resources are limited”he declared.

The report of Bloomberg it also states that the mayor is considering cutting city services to pay the cost of housing for immigrants. Among the services planned to be cut are library opening hours, meals for seniors and free full-time day care for children as young as 3.

In an interview for the network’s “Face The Nation” program CBSNews in May of this year, Adams stated that “more than 70,000 immigrants have arrived in New York City in recent months and 42,000 are still under the care of the city”. He also said that New York carries “unfairly shoulder the burden of caring for asylum seekers crossing the US-Mexico border.” and believes that responsibility should be shared with other cities in the United States.

to the mayor, “with 108,000 cities, towns and villages, if everyone collaborates with a small part and coordinates the reception of immigrants at the border, those who are coming to the country legally can be moved across the country, lightening the burden of a single city ”finished.

Authorities in New York are struggling to find appropriate shelters for the immigrants who arrive in the city daily.

More than 140 hotels are being used to accommodate immigrants in New York. However, the city has significant costs without adequate support from the state and federal government, even though it is governed by a Democratic administration of Kathy Hochul and Joe Biden, respectively. In addition to hotels, migrants are also being housed in empty spaces such as school gymnasiums, churches and abandoned office buildings.