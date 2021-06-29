The Federal Reserve’s New York District (Fed, the US central bank) took $841.246 billion in reverse repurchase operations (reverse repo) on Tuesday, a new record. According to the regional, 74 institutions participated in the program.

Demand for this instrument, which had been on the rise for weeks, amid the high volume of liquidity in the markets, soared even more after the Fed increased the yield on the operation, from 0% to 0.05%, on the last 16th. .

The NY post Fed takes US$ 841.2 billion in reverse repo, in a new record it first appeared in ISTOÉ MONEY.

