Workers at an Amazon headquarters in New York rejected the creation of a union, according to the vote count released on Monday, a month after workers at a nearby warehouse managed to form their association.

According to results released by US government officials, 62% of workers at the Staten Island facility voted against the union, with 618 votes against and 380 in favor.

+ Amazon built up excess deposits? Market raises question after loss

The election in LDJ5 followed the unexpected victory of the Amazon union on April 1 at the Staten Island JFK8 warehouse, which established the company’s first labor union in the United States.

April’s result is one of the biggest recent victories for workers, which drew cheers from President Joe Biden and other union leaders, some of whom visited Staten Island ahead of the vote.

However, the workers suffered a defeat in this last campaign.

“The countdown is over. The election ended without union recognition,” the union said on Twitter. “The organization will continue in these facilities and beyond. The fight is just beginning,” he added.

Amazon, for its part, is questioning the union victory it won in April, claiming that the group’s representatives intimidated workers and that government officials and the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) acted unfairly. bias against the company.

In an official statement, the NLRB has scheduled a hearing on the complaints filed by Amazon for May 23 in Phoenix, Arizona.

The union, for its part, dismissed Amazon’s complaints as unfounded, claiming that the company uses delaying tactics to avoid negotiating a contract.

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation of Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat